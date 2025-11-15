HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz

One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 16:16 IST

x

'People have one season in four years where they make a thousand runs but maine chaar-paanch saal daba ke runs banaye hain (I have made plenty of runs for 4-5 years).'

Sarfaraz

IMAGE: In the current Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz Khan has so far managed only 111 runs in four matches at 22.20. Photograph: BCCI

India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday said he isn't “frustrated at all” about not scoring as heavily this season as he usually does in domestic cricket, adding that there is nothing he needs to change in his batting.

With his omission from Indian Test side in the background, Sarfaraz has endured a tough Ranji Trophy season so far, managing only 111 runs in four matches at 22.20 and without a single score of fifty.

The right-hander's returns are indeed low for the lofty standards he has set in the Ranji Trophy in the seasons preceding his India Test call-up. He made 556 runs in 2022-23 season in six matches at 92.66, piled up as many as 982 runs in 2021-22 at 122.75 in six matches, and before that, Sarfaraz amassed 928 runs in the 2019-20 season in six matches at 154.66.

“I do not think I need to change anything because I am doing good. I have always played a lot of balls and even now I try to practice as much as I can,” he said ahead of the clash against Pondicherry.

“One cannot score runs in every single match. The past four seasons well and sometimes a batter loses his wicket despite playing well. But we can always get back to scoring runs,” he said.

Being excluded from Indian Test side could also be one factor but Sarfaraz said he is not frustrated at all with his returns with the bat.

“There is no frustration at all. If you look at my record, I have scored a lot of runs. People have one season in four years where they make a thousand runs but maine chaar-paanch saal daba ke runs banaye hain (I have made plenty of runs for 4-5 years),” he said.

Sarfaraz praised Shardul Thakur for being selfless in his approach to Mumbai captaincy.

“Sometimes, if the wicket is not for fast bowling he would not bowl himself because ‘I am the captain and if I take wickets, I also have a career (to look after)',” he said.

 

“He does not think like that and for the last 10-12 years I have also been playing the Ranji Trophy and this is the difference I have seen that he prioritises Mumbai cricket first and then himself.”

“I have played under a lot of captains and with Shardul, the plus-point is that he keeps the team in front. Once you have played for India, you want to have more opportunities in the back of the mind and I must do well to move ahead. But he doesn't have anything like that in his mind and he keeps the team ahead,” Sarfaraz added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shafali Reveals How She Turned Things Around In Final!
Shafali Reveals How She Turned Things Around In Final!
ICC unveils global tourney to promote women's cricket
ICC unveils global tourney to promote women's cricket
PICS: Harmer, Jansen rally South Africa on Day 2
PICS: Harmer, Jansen rally South Africa on Day 2
Gill retires hurt after facing just three deliveries
Gill retires hurt after facing just three deliveries
Big shake-up as CSK swap Jadeja and Curran for Samson
Big shake-up as CSK swap Jadeja and Curran for Samson

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers victory in Danapur assembly seat0:25

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers...

Farooq Abdullah criticises Centre for fatal Nowgam lapse, urging a rigorous probe13:29

Farooq Abdullah criticises Centre for fatal Nowgam lapse,...

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda6:39

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO