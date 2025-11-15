HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill retires hurt after facing just three deliveries

November 15, 2025 11:42 IST

Shubman Gill holds his neck after playing a sweep shot

IMAGE: Shubman Gill holds his neck and grimaces after playing a sweep-shot on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog-sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

India’s skipper faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

 

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

There was no communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on the extent of the injury.

The incident occurred in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill's premature exit meant India lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

The scoreboard read 79 for 2 after 35 overs but the hosts could be effectively three down in reply to the visitors' 159 all out.

