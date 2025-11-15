HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big shake-up as CSK swap Jadeja and Curran for Samson

November 15, 2025 12:46 IST

Sanju Samson will now play alongside CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will now play alongside CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings pulled off one of the most dramatic trades in their IPL history, sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson ahead of the 2026 season.

 

For a franchise that prides itself on stability and loyalty, parting ways with Jadeja, a player who has been stitched into CSK’s fabric for more than a decade, marks the end of an era. Curran’s exit, too, adds to the emotional weight of the swap, given the Englishman’s impact in Chennai’s 2021 title run.

"A transition in a team's journey is never easy," CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan admitted, reflecting the gravity of the call.

"Trading out a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise for more than a decade, and Sam Curran was one of the toughest decisions we have taken in the team's history.

"The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future."

Viswanathan added that Chennai’s long-term roadmap guided the move.

"We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision."

And what a legacy Jadeja leaves behind. One of CSK’s most trusted lieutenants since 2012, the all-rounder was part of three title-winning campaigns — 2018, 2021 and 2023 — picking up more than 150 wickets and scoring over 2,300 runs in yellow.

Samson, meanwhile, walks into Chepauk with both pedigree and pressure. With more than 4,500 IPL runs and five seasons of captaincy experience with Rajasthan Royals, including a finals appearance in 2022, he brings leadership steel and middle-order calm — qualities CSK believe will serve them in their next chapter.

As for Curran, the 2021 IPL winner leaves after three seasons at CSK, having chipped in with 356 runs and 23 wickets across 28 matches.

