PICS: Spinners lead South Africa's fightback on Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul ground his way to 39 off 119 balls before being dismissed in the first session on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's spinners clawed their way back into the contest with a stirring fightback in the second hour, as India slipped from a position of control to 138 for 4 at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Resuming at 37 for 1, India appeared solid following a resolute stand between K L Rahul and Washington Sundar, who survived a demanding first hour against pacer Marco Jansen's hostility and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's probing accuracy.

The pair added 57 for the second wicket, raising their fifty stand off 152 balls, compact in defence and composed against the odd ball that kicked or turned.

However, the visitors, defending a paltry first innings total of 159, found a way back through sustained pressure from Maharaj and off-spinner Simon Harmer, who combined for control, bite and key breakthroughs, to drag themselves firmly back into the contest.

The complexion of the session flipped dramatically after the drinks break, courtesy veteran off-spinner Simon Harmer, who opened the floodgates in a defining 35th over.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and K L Rahul celebrate their 50-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

First, Harmer removed a well-set Sundar for 29 off 82 balls (2x4, 1x6) with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- drifting the ball in and turning it away from the left-hander to draw the outside edge, pouched by Aiden Markram at slip.

Three balls later, Shubman Gill retired hurt after a three-ball four following a slog-sweep off Harmer for a boundary.

IMAGE: Simon Harmer celebrates with his South Africa teammates after dismissing Washington Sundar Photograph: BCCI

India’s captain appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, clutching the nape of his neck before walking off grimacing.

Maharaj, bowling a marathon 16-over spell, then struck to remove Rahul, who had just tried to up the tempo.

The opener, overnight 13, reached 4000 Test runs in the morning but fell for 39 off 119 balls (4x4, 1x6), guiding one softly to Markram at slip as the ball turned and stayed low. The third umpire confirmed the catch.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram drops Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Just as India hoped to steady through Rishabh Pant's counterpunch -- the left-hander smashing Maharaj for a straight six, another over long-on and unfurling a reverse sweep on his way to 27 off 24 balls (2x4, 2x6) -- rookie pacer Corbin Bosch delivered a crucial strike moments before lunch.

Pant fell to a well-directed bouncer from Bosch, giving South Africa a bonus wicket to close the session.

IMAGE: Corbin Bosch celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

At the break, India were officially 138 for 4, but effectively five down with Gill's return not clear.

Ravindra Jadeja also completed 4000 runs in Test cricket. He is only the fifth cricketer in Test history with a double of 4000 runs and 300-plus wickets.