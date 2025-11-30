HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Once again, Virat has let his bat do the talking'

'Once again, Virat has let his bat do the talking'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 30, 2025 19:43 IST

x

'I hope he continues playing for many years, keeps bringing joy to people and all Indian fans, and keeps performing at the same exceptional level that he has been doing over the past 15 years.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred against South Africa in the first ODI, in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Sunday heaped praises on the batting stalwart, who slammed his 52nd ODI century during the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi.

Sharma said Kohli has once again used his cricket bat to silence his critics and naysayers.

The 120-ball 135 against the Proteas was the 27-year-old's 83rd international hundred.

In the process, Kohli also broke the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format of the game, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 51 centuries in Tests.

Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, hit 11 fours and seven sixes, scoring his runs at a spectacular strike rate of 112.50.

Sharma said Kohli's performance in the first ODI was exceptional and credited his success to his unwavering dedication to the game and hard work.

"It's an outstanding performance. He batted very well and made the entire nation happy. Virat was in excellent form in the third match in Australia, and he has shown the same intent here as well. He always prioritizes his fitness and preparation, putting in a lot of hard work. And once again, he has let his bat do the talking." 

On whether Kohli should reconsider his decision to quit Test cricket, Sharma said, "Everyone wants him to play again. But it is up to him to decide."

"Wherever he goes, he is loved immensely. Because of the way he has served his country, the fitness culture he brought to Indian cricket, the level of performance he has delivered, his consistency, and the number of matches he has won for India... no one else has matched that. That's why people admire him so much.

 

"I hope he continues playing for many years, keeps bringing joy to people and all Indian fans, and keeps performing at the same exceptional level that he has been doing over the past 15 years."

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli Hits Mega Milestone, Goes Past Tendulkar!
Kohli Hits Mega Milestone, Goes Past Tendulkar!
PIX: Kohli cracks whirlwind ton; India post 349 vs SA
PIX: Kohli cracks whirlwind ton; India post 349 vs SA
SMAT: Abhishek flattens Bengal; Sanju shines for Kerala
SMAT: Abhishek flattens Bengal; Sanju shines for Kerala
Rohit betters Shahid Afridi's record for most ODI sixes
Rohit betters Shahid Afridi's record for most ODI sixes
Head ready to open again after Ashes first Test brilliance
Head ready to open again after Ashes first Test brilliance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Paya

VIDEOS

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

Why PM Modi Called SPG Mid-Speech at Udupi Rally, Watch2:31

Why PM Modi Called SPG Mid-Speech at Udupi Rally, Watch

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Marries At 620:09

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Marries At 62

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO