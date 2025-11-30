HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Head ready to open again after Ashes first Test brilliance

Head ready to open again after Ashes first Test brilliance

November 30, 2025 14:28 IST

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head sends the ball to the boundary during his 83-ball 123 in Australia's second innings on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 22, 2025. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia's Travis Head says he is prepared to open the batting once more against England during the ongoing Ashes series after his second innings display in the first Test in Perth last week led the home side to an eight-wicket victory over the tourists.

Head smashed a century in 69 balls, the second fastest in Ashes history, on his way to a match-winning 123 runs after being drafted in as a late replacement for Usman Khawaja, when the regular top-order batter was unable to take to the field.

"I'm preparing for anything at this stage," said Head upon his arrival in Brisbane on Sunday ahead of the second Test, which starts on Thursday.

 

"There's a fair bit to work through. But I've just got here and we haven't had many conversations in the last week. It's about spending some time out of the game, as much as you can.

"I'm just preparing for each Test to play the best way I can, and wherever I line up I'm happy. If that's what's needed to win a Test match and that's what's required; yeah, I'm fine with it."

The Australians went into the five-Test series with question marks over their opening batters, and debutant Jake Weatherald was the latest to struggle, losing his wicket to Jofra Archer with the second ball of the first innings.

But Head believes his performance in the second innings underlined the need for Test teams to be flexible with their batting line-ups and to adopt the approaches used in the shorter forms of the game.

"I feel I can play in any role, so I'm open to (opening), and it's just trying to work out in-game and in moments when you may use that," he said.

"But I think all options are on the table and have been for a long period of time, about where the team can potentially get better and where there's opportunities to potentially win games of cricket in moments. I think it's always been on the table.

Head said batting orders are "slightly overrated".

"But the traditionalists will say that's how it's got to be," he said.

"It's ever evolving and we'll see where we get to."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
