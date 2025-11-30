HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit betters Shahid Afridi's record for most ODI sixes

November 30, 2025 15:42 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma sends the ball over the boundary during the first One-Day International against South Africa, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Rohit Sharma bettered Pakistan's Shahid Afridi’s record for maximum sixes (352) in One-Day Internationals in the first ODI against South Africa, in Ranchi, on Sunday.

He entered the series with 349 sixes in his account, two behind Afridi, who had hit 351 in 398 ODIs between 1996 to 2015.

 

On Sunday, Rohit fired two consecutive sixes over deep midwicket off South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen in the 15th over of the innings, after India was put in to bat, to tie Afridi's record, and pulled Marco Jansen over deep square leg to better it in least number of innings.

The 38-year-old right-hander brought up the record shortly after completing his 60th half-century in ODIs.

Rohit eventually fell for 57 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.

The former India skipper, who earlier this year led his side to the Champions Trophy title and remains active only in ODIs, achieved the feat in only his 270th innings, in his 278th ODI, having made his India debut in 2007.

