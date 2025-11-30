SMAT: Abhishek flattens Bengal; Sanju shines for Kerala

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma raced to his century off just 32 balls, striking 11 sixes and seven fours against Bengal . Photograph: Screengrab/X

Abhishek Sharma bludgeoned the Mohammed Shami-led Bengal attack into submission with a brutal 52-ball 148, which comprised a staggering 16 sixes, to power Punjab to a 112-run victory the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C match, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Playing in the manner that best defines his batting, Abhishek raced to a 12-ball half-century, which is the joint-third-fastest fifty and joint-second-fastest by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.

Thanks to his explosive knock against an incisive attack spearheaded by seasoned campaigner Shami and the nippy Akash Deep, Punjab amassed an imposing 310 for five batting first.

Bengal were stopped at 198 for nine in their allotted 20 overs despite a 66-ball 130-run knock by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who also hit eight sixes and 13 fours.

In terms of sixes struck in a T20 innings by an Indian, Abhishek is now placed second in the list behind Punit Bisht (17), who got it in a domestic game against Mizoram.

Opening the batting with Prabhsimran Singh (70 off 35 balls), Abhishek launched into a brutal onslaught on the likes of Shami, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee and Shahbaz Ahmed.

The Bengal bowlers were scurrying for cover as Abhishek found the sixes and fours at will at the same Uppal stadium, where he blazed away to a 55-ball 141 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in the last Indian Premier League.

The swashbuckling opener scored his runs at more than 15 runs an over against both Shami (1/61 in 4 overs) and Akash Deep (2/55 in 4 overs) as well as Saksham Choudhary (1/35 in 2 overs) and Chatterjee (0/67 in 4 overs).

Abhishek smashed five fours and as many sixes to get to his fifty, playing only one dot ball in the 12 balls he had faced to get to the mark.

With this effort, the 25-year-old also broke his own record for most T20 sixes in a calendar year.

Punjab's total is the second highest in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, behind Baroda's 349 for five against Sikkim in Indore in December 2024.

While Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest century in T20 cricket, achieving it in 27 balls for Estonia against Cyprus last year, Abhishek got to his hundred off 32 balls on Sunday.

Abhishek and Prabhsimran added 205 runs for the opening stand in little over 13 overs, and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar then returned excellent figures of 4/23 in four overs on a day when all the other bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

As far as the Bengal batters were concerned, Akash Deep (31 off 7 balls) was the only other batter to get to double digit besides their captain Easwaran.

Brief scores:

Punjab 310/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 148, Prabhsimran Singh 70) beat Bengal 198/9 in 20 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 130; Harpreet Brar 4/23) by 112 runs.

Samson shines in Kerala's easy win

Sanju Samson found his mojo back in a familiar opening position, smashing five sixes in a 15-ball-43 as Kerala cantered home by eight wickets against Chattisgarh in a Group A game in Lucknow.

Batting first, Chattisgarh could manage only a paltry 120 in 19.5 overs, former CSK seamer KM Asif grabbing 3 for 16. His victims included Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh, who was out for a duck. Only Sanjeet Desai (35 off 23 balls) managed to connect a few big hits but the Chattisgarh innings never had the momentum.

On a flat deck, Kerala raced past the finishing line in just 10.4 overs with Samson taking the charge at the top of the order.

Since the Asia Cup, Samson had been pushed down the batting order for India as Shubman Gill started opening alongside world No.1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma.

Samson never looked comfortable in the middle order and that he enjoys opening was proved against Chattisgarh as he made the chase feel like a walk in the park.

He hit seamer Ravi Kiran behind square and through mid-wicket for two sixes and left-arm wrist spinner Ajay Mandal for three identical shots over deep mid-wicket boundary. Kerala had raced to 72 by the fifth over before Kiran had him holed out by Anand Rao.

However, Kerala didn't have any stress while chasing the target.

Riyan Parag flops for Assam

The highly rated Riyan Parag scored a painstaking 14 off 19 balls as Assam lost a low-scoring Group A league game to Railways by three wickets.

Batting first, Assam managed only 132 for 7, with Riyan, who had already captain IPL team Rajasthan Royals, wasting too many deliveries. Had Sahil Jain not scored 38 off 29 balls, Assam wouldn't have passed 125-run mark.

While chasing, Railways were 115 for 7 at one stage with 18 needed off last 13 balls. Veteran skipper Karn Sharma (24 not out off 16 balls) ended with a flourish hitting two fours and two sixes. He finished the game with a six.

Brief scores:

Chattisgarh 120 in 19.5 overs (Sanjeet Desai 35, KM Asif 3/16) lost to Kerala 121/2 in 10.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43). by 8 wickets.

Assam 132/7 in 20 overs (Sahil Jain 38, Karn Sharma 2/23) lost to Railways 135/7 in 19.4 overs (Karn Sharma 24 not out) by 3 wickets.

Vohra steers Chandigarh to five-wicket win over Maharashtra

Opener Manan Vohra smashed a 48-ball 72 to guide Chandigarh to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in their Elite Group B match in Kolkata.

Asked to bat first, Maharashtra rode on opener Arshin Kulkarni's 41-ball 47 and handy contributions from Nikhil Naik (24) and Vicky Ostwal (28) to post a below-par 139 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/18) picked up two wickets, while Jagjit Singh (1/25), Nikhil Sharma (1/23), Rahul Singh (1/29) and Bhagmender Lather (1/27) chipped in with one apiece.

Chasing a modest target, Chandigarh were reduced to 43 for three in 6.2 overs before Vohra, who struck nine fours and two sixes in his 48-ball effort, steadied the innings and anchored the chase.

The team eventually got home with two balls to spare.

Vohra added 55 runs for the fourth wicket with Nikhil Thakur (36) to take Chandigarh to 98 before Prashant Solanki (1/22) broke the stand. Lather (13) then added valuable runs before being run out by Prithvi Shaw at 132 in the 19th over.

Vohra and Nikhil Sharma (5 not out) completed the formalities to seal the win.

For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/25), Jalaj Saxena (1/27), Vicky Ostwal (1/26) and Solanki (1/22) took a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Chandigarh 142/5 in 19.4 overs (Manan Vohra 72; Prashant Solanki 1/22) beat Maharashtra 139/7 (Arshin Kulkarni 47; Sandeep Sharma 2/18) by 5 wickets.