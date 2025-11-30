Kohli Hits Mega Milestone, Goes Past Tendulkar!

Overall, the latest hundred is Kohli's 83rd three-digit figure in international cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's commanding knock of 135 came off 120 balls with seven sixes and 11 fours . Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career on Sunday as he slammed a stroke-filled century in the ODI series opener against South Africa in Ranchi.

Kohli, who brought up his 52nd ODI century in a breathtaking display of batting prowess, now holds the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format of the game.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who has 51 Test centuries under his belt. Overall, the latest hundred is Kohli's 83rd three-digit figure in international cricket.

Also, it was his sixth ODI century against the South Africans, bettering Tendulkar and David Warner's feat of five each.

Kohli also went past Tendulkar as he registered his 59th fifty-plus scores at home by a batter in ODIs, bettering the Master Blaster's record of 58.

The 37-year-old Kohli, who smashed 135 off 120 balls studded with 11 fours and seven sixes, stitched a 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket to guide India to a formidable total of 349/8 against the Proteas.

His runs came at an excellent strike rate of 112.50.

With the elegant knock, Kohli, who now is a single-format player, maintained his fine run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium where he has so far tallied 519 runs in six innings at an average of 173, including three centuries and a fifty.

This year in ODIs, he has aggregated 484 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.77 at a strike rate of 89.79, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 135.

Now in ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,390 runs in 306 matches at an average of 58.02, with 52 centuries, 75 fifties, and a best score of 183.