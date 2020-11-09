On this day: Shafali broke Tendulkar's record

Source:

November 09, 2020 16:31 IST

IMAGE: Shafali Verma's knock powered India to a convincing 84-run win in the first match of the five-match series. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day in 2019, at 15-years-old Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian player to score an international half-century.

The opening batter surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record.

She achieved the feat in a T20I against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Shafali smashed 73 runs in 49 balls to register her maiden fifty in T20Is and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Shafali's knock powered India to a convincing 84-run win in the first match of the five-match series.

After being sent to bat first, India women got off to a brilliant start as both the openers, Shafali and Smriti Mandhana, struck regular boundaries. Both smashed half-centuries and formed a 143-run partnership. It was the highest partnership in T20Is for India Women.

Shakera Selman provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough in the 16th over as she got hold of Shafali (73). In the next over, Mandhana (67) too was sent back to the pavilion.

However, their scintillating partnership set the base for the upcoming batters and India scored 185 runs from 20 overs.

The 16-year-old has played 19 T20Is for India so far and accumulated 487 runs including two fifties with a strike rate of 146.24.