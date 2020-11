November 09, 2020 11:14 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have a knack of setting the Internet abuzz with their romantic posts.

On Saturday, Sania, who -- befitting someone born under a Water sign (she is Scorpio and will turn 34 on Sunday, November 15) -- loves beaches, posted an adorable picture with Shoaib on the seashore in Dubai.

With the Dubai skyline forming the backdrop, Sania and Shoaib posed elegantly with the tennis ace captioning it: 'Beach Please'.