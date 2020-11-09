Rohit to travel to Australia for Tests?

November 09, 2020 12:15 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was left out of the touring party to Australia having suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL last week. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to be a part of the Australia tour that follows the Indian Premier League.

Rohit had missed four IPL games before making a comeback on October 3, a day when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, advised him not to rush his return to the field.

For the same injury, the Indian team selectors decided not to include Rohit in the squad for the Australia tour even as he returned to the Mumbai Indians nets, fuelling speculation on his fitness.

According to Mumbai Indians' team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian team said that the batsman will need a little more time before he can go full throttle.

"He will definitely be a part of the Australia series, but most likely for the Tests. Don't think with the rehabilitation time and the quarantine period in Australia, he will be able to make it in time for the limited-overs series," the source said.

The rest of the Indian contingent is due to fly out to Sydney on November 11.

While the tour gets underway with the limited-overs series, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are also set to play four Tests against Australia which will be a part of the Test Championship and the winner gets one step closer to the final which is expected to be played at the historic Lord's in June 2021.

With India sitting at the top of the points table in the Test Championship and Australia second, it is expected to be a thrilling contest with the first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

The second is the Boxing Day Test which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.

The Indian team is set to leave for Australia from Dubai on November 12 and will land in Sydney where they will be in quarantine and will also train for the ODI series which gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 27.

Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit is preparing to face Delhi Capitals for the IPL final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.