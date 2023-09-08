News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ODI World Cup: List of umpires; Menon, Dharmasena to officiate opener

ODI World Cup: List of umpires; Menon, Dharmasena to officiate opener

Source: PTI
September 08, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: ICC released the names of umpires set to officiate during the league stage of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

India's Nitin Menon and Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will officiate the World Cup opener between England and New Zealand on October 5, while former pacer Javagal Srinath will serve as the match referee, the ICC announced on Friday.

Paul Wilson and Saikat will be the TV umpire and the fourth umpire respectively in the tournament opener to be played in Ahmedabad.

Sixteen umpires will officiate the 13th edition of the tournament, including all 12 of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

The experienced list includes three of the four umpires who were appointed for the 2019 final at Lord's - Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker – with only Aleem Dar missing, who stepped down from the Elite Panel in March of this year.

 

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is represented at the event by a quartet of former international cricketers -- Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Srinath.

The officials have been named for the entirety of the League segment, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, said: “To deliver an event of this magnitude you require high performing individuals at every level.

"The ICC Elite panel of umpires, referees, and emerging group of umpires involved will bring immense skills, experience and world class standards to this World Cup. We are delighted with the group that we have assembled for this tournament”.        

Umpires

Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!
SEE: Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!
India WC squad: Have selectors missed a trick?
India WC squad: Have selectors missed a trick?
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
Focus shifts from exports to import substitution
Focus shifts from exports to import substitution
Recipe: Chef Ajay Chopra's Berry Pulao
Recipe: Chef Ajay Chopra's Berry Pulao
Ever Seen Didi Playing Dandiya...
Ever Seen Didi Playing Dandiya...
G20: Modi to have over 15 bilateral meetings in 3 days
G20: Modi to have over 15 bilateral meetings in 3 days

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

What's Dravid's Masterplan For SKY?

What's Dravid's Masterplan For SKY?

Shoaib takes dig at Indian team as mind games begin

Shoaib takes dig at Indian team as mind games begin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances