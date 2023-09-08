News
What's Dravid's Masterplan For SKY?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 08, 2023 06:30 IST
SKY

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid works with Suryakumar Yadav at nets sessions in Colombo. Photographs: BCCI/X
 

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023, Team India players opted for indoor nets training in Colombo.

The match, scheduled for Sunday, September 10, 2023, will take place at the R Premadasa stadium. However, the persistent forecasts for rain in Colombo throughout the week have cast doubt on the possibility of a full match.

The September 2 India-Pakistan encounter was also abandoned after just one innings due to inclement weather.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared glimpses of the indoor training session, captioning it as '#TeamIndia had an indoor nets session at the NCC in Colombo today'.

Suryakumar Yadav, although yet to find his footing in the ODI format, has been included in both the Asia Cup and World Cup squads by Team India. Rahul Dravid, the head coach, has been working diligently with SKY during nets sessions, aiming to unlock his potential and contribute to the team's success.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Batting Coach Vikram Rathour gives Shubman Gill advice.

Shubman Gill, who has been struggling with his form of late, focused intensely during the nets session in preparation for the game against Pakistan. While his recent half-century against Nepal was not one of his fluent innings, Gill is determined to make a significant impact.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will want to get a good score on Sunday.

 

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur needs to contribute with the bat too.

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Will K L Rahul be fit to play on Sunday?

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Buddies Rahul and Hardik Pandya in the nets.
