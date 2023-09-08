News
Dhoni Plays Golf With Trump!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 08, 2023 11:26 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with former US president Donald J Trump. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Hitesh Sanghvi/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a round of golf with former United States president Donald J Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

'Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you Mr President for hosting us,' Hitesh Sanghvi, a close friend of Dhoni's, captioned the Instagram post.

 

Dhoni is on a holiday in the US with Hitesh and another friend Rajiv Sharma. He tried his hand at shooting at the Apex Shooting Center and also watched the US Open quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

REDIFF CRICKET
