ODI World Cup: Kohli, Babar in Sthalekar's first five for dream XI

IMAGE: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was amongst the first five in Lisa Sthalekar’s dream XI for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Two-time World Cup winner and ICC Hall of Famer Lisa Sthalekar has revealed the first five players she would select if choosing a dream ODI XI with the World Cup 2023 just a month away.

The former Australian cricketer has tasted success with the powerful Australian teams in 2005 and 2013 and she is keeping a close eye on the modern-day game in her role as a commentator.

Ahead of the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in October, Sthalekar nominated the five players she would choose first if compiling a dream ODI XI.

The first player who made it to her dream ODI XI was none other than the recent injury returnee Jasprit Bumrah.

"I have to go with Jasprit Bumrah at No.1. An opening bowler is very important as you need to pick up wickets early, but then also be able to bowl at the death when the players are going hard. He is someone that can be used in the middle overs as well, so is a handy bowler across all the three different phases," Sthalekar said as quoted by ICC.

The second player she chose was another Indian player, the unwavering batter Virat Kohli.

"From a batting point of view, I am going to go with Virat Kohli at No.2. On the big stage in front of his home crowd, he is someone you would bank on getting runs as it will probably be his last World Cup. A chance for him to say farewell and to also do India proud," Sthalekar said.

IMAGE: The explosive Pakistan skipper found a place in the top five. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The third player to make it on her list is Pakistan skipper and the Asia Cup record breaker Babar Azam.

"I think he (Babar) will score a lot of runs (at the World Cup). The conditions and the way the 50-over format is played will suit him. He is the type of guy that likes to lead from the front as well and he is almost the glue to that Pakistan batting line-up. They have got explosive players around him and he can play his own style and just eke away at his runs and before you know it, he already has triple figures," Sthalekar added.

The first Australian to make her list is former skipper Steve Smith.

"He is someone who has adapted his style to all types of conditions. He is a good player of spin, which I think will be important in those middle overs and he will be able to control the innings from there," Sthalekar said.

The final player of the first 5 in Sthalekar's list is the rising pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"My last player will be left-arm quick from Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi. He is so damaging with the ball. What he can do with his pace and if he gets a bit of movement. Again, (he is) that type of bowler who can bowl at the death. T20 cricket has helped him and he will have a huge impact at the 50-over World Cup," Sthalekar signed off.