Home  » Cricket » ODI rankings: Smriti dethroned; Jemimah breaks into top 10

ODI rankings: Smriti dethroned; Jemimah breaks into top 10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 04, 2025 14:25 IST

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also rose four spots to 14th in the updated list.

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues, who struck a match-winning century against Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal, broke into the top-10 in the latest ICC rankings for ODI batters. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Smriti Mandhana dropped a rung to second but Jemimah Rodrigues scaled nine positions to be 10th in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings after India's title-winning World Cup performance.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has moved up two positions to the No. 1 spot in the latest list. Wolvaardt overtook Mandhana after her incredible effort of striking hundreds in both the semifinal and final.

The two innings took Wolvaardt to 571 runs, the most in a single edition of the tournament, and the run was rewarded with a career-high rating of 814.

Mandhana, who held the top spot for the entirety of the World Cup, was named in the Team of the Tournament alongside Wolvaardt. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday.

Jemimah's match-winning hundred against the Australians in the semifinal meant the 25-year-old entered the top-10, while Phoebe Litchfield made a 13-spot jump to a career-high 13th (637) thanks to a century in the same match.

Australia's Ellyse Perry moved to seventh, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who has announced her retirement from the format.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also rose four spots to 14th in the updated list.

 

There was marked movement in the bowling rankings, with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp now the closest to knock Sophie Ecclestone off the top spot thanks to her 5/20 against England in the other World Cup semifinal.

Kapp moved two spots to a rating of 712, with Australians Annabel Sutherland (sixth) and Kim Garth (seventh) making one-spot moves in the top 10.

World Cup's Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma cemented her credentials with seven wickets and 82 runs across the semifinal and final at the tournament.

As a result, she gained a spot to fourth in the all-rounder rankings, overtaking Sutherland (388).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
© 2025 Rediff.com

