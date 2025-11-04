Pakistan sack women's coach after World Cup debacle

IMAGE: Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, failed to register a single victory in the Women's ODI World Cup -- losing four matches and three games abandoned because of rain in Colombo. Photograph: ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked Pakistan women's team coach Muhammad Wasim after the team's disastrous campaign in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.



Though Pakistan qualified for the showpiece event in April by topping the qualifiers held in Lahore, they finished last in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.



Pakistan played all its matches in Colombo after they refused to travel to India for the

World Cup.Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, failed to register a single victory in the Women's ODI World Cup -- losing four matches and three games abandoned because of rain in Colombo.PCB said that Wasim's contract had ended with the World Cup and the board had decided not to extend it, and will appoint a new head coach.Wasim, a former Test player who has also served as chief selector of the men's teams, was appointed head coach last year.His tenure saw the Pakistan team lose in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup before they were knocked out in the league stages of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

A reliable source said the PCB was looking for a foreign coach but if a suitable candidate isn't found, former women's team captain Bismah Maroof could get the job.