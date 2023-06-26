News
Cabin Crew Offers 'All Time Crush' Chocs

Cabin Crew Offers 'All Time Crush' Chocs

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 26, 2023 09:54 IST
Photograph and Video: Nitika Jaiswal/Instagram
 

Legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni's humble nature has won him million of admirers over the years.

It was a dream come true for Nitika Jaiswal when her 'all time crush' Dhoni travelled on her flight.

IndiGo cabin crew Nikita, who could not just believe her luck, promptly walked up to Dhoni and offered him a tray full of chocolates along with a handwritten note.

Dhoni, who was playing Candy Crush on his tab on the window seat, accepted one of the small chocolates packet and promptly thanked the young air hostess along with a thank you.

Later, Nikita admitted that she was blown away by Dhoni's down to earth nature and she could not stop blushing the entire day.

"'Okay....I admit !!! I could not stop blushing not for the entire flight but for the entire day I can't believe I met him like this

'My all time crush my love @mahi7781

'No doubt such a great human being, so humble and down to earth person

'Oh my God...I'm still smiling,' Nikita captioned her Instagram post.

REDIFF CRICKET
