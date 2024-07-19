News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!

'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!

Source: PTI
July 19, 2024 22:19 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav in action for India during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI / X

Swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav on Friday expressed his delight at being appointed captain of the Indian T20 side for the tour of Sri Lanka, saying the last few weeks have been "nothing short of a dream".

In a heartfelt post, Suryakumar thanked everyone for keeping faith in him and for receiving plenty of support in recent times

The 33-year-old Suryakumar succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's captain in the shortest format ahead of flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

 

"Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful," Suryakumar wrote on Instagram.

"Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words. This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings. All fame reaches God, God is great," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar was part of the team that triumphed in the T20 World Cup last month and signed off by pulling off an extraordinary catch in the deep off the bowling of Pandya to send back the dangerous David Miller who looked on course to take South Africa past India's target in the title clash at Barbados.

His deputy in Sri Lanka will be Shubman Gill, who will be donning the vice-captain's hat. The 24-year-old replaced Hardik as the vice-captain of the ODI as well as the T20I teams. However, the star all-rounder will be travelling as a player for the T20I series.

Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir
Tharoor Slams BCCI For Ignoring Sanju...
'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'
Chaos at airports as tech outage hits airline check-in
Microsoft blames 3rd party software problem for outage
After UP, U'khand implements kanwar route eatery order
Kishore Buyani's nephew Vivek launches retail chain
