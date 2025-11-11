HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Not the way I would prepare': Botham slams England's Ashes preparations

'Not the way I would prepare': Botham slams England's Ashes preparations

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 12:06 IST

x

'It's not the way I would prepare.'

England cricket team

IMAGE: England did not have their full squad in Perth until last Sunday and will play one internal match before the first Ashes Test on November 21 Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former England captain Ian Botham has raised questions about the team's lean Ashes preparations and whether the players will be ready to take on an entire nation backing Australia's bid to retain the urn.

England did not have their full squad in Perth until last Sunday and will play one internal match before the series-opener starts in the Western Australian capital on November 21.

All but one of Australia's Ashes squad, meanwhile, are warming up with the red ball in domestic Sheffield Shield matches around the country.

A number of England's players played white-ball cricket in neighbouring New Zealand before arriving but Botham said touring teams traditionally need time to adjust to Australian conditions.

"It's not the way I would prepare," Botham told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"I think historically you have to acclimatise when you come down here. You've got to remember there's 24 million people down here, not 11. And you have to take that on board.

"The ball does seems to get to you quicker (in Perth) and the light's different. You've got the 'Fremantle Doctor'; there's all kinds of things go into the melting pot."

Joe Root-captained England played two internal matches against the England Lions before the last 2021/22 Ashes in Australia and lost the series 4-0.

Botham expects a better outcome for Ben Stokes's team this time around, as long as they can avoid too many injuries.

"It's one of those big ifs," the 69-year-old said.

"If England's bowlers can stay fit, which doesn't happen very often, and the captain can play a full part then I think England have a got a real chance."

 

Botham said England could consider unleashing a four-prong pace attack against Australia, saying West Indies had done pretty well with a similar strategy in 2024 and split a two-Test series 1-1 with Pat Cummins's team.

"I think it's the right way. You want to be aggressive, come through and players, if they're not playing very well, don't like it in the ribs," he said.

"So, yeah, it'll be interesting."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

South Africa Tests crucial for India's WTC push: Siraj
South Africa Tests crucial for India's WTC push: Siraj
Blow for India! Shreyas set to miss South Africa ODIs
Blow for India! Shreyas set to miss South Africa ODIs
India Need To Be Wary Of World Champions
India Need To Be Wary Of World Champions
Starc Calls For Spicy Wickets To Tame Bazball
Starc Calls For Spicy Wickets To Tame Bazball
Gill is the captain India has been waiting for ...
Gill is the captain India has been waiting for ...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 2

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina

VIDEOS

Pappu Yadav casts vote at polling booth in Purnea, displays his inked finger3:04

Pappu Yadav casts vote at polling booth in Purnea,...

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters terrorism Union Minister Nitin Gadkari0:33

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO