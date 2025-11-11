HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
South Africa Tests crucial for India's WTC push: Siraj

South Africa Tests crucial for India's WTC push: Siraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 11, 2025 11:27 IST

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for India in the gruelling five-match Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is confident of putting up a strong show against defending World Test Champions South Africa in the 'crucial' two-match series, starting in Kolkata, on Friday.

India, currently third in the WTC points table, drew their away series in England before beating the West Indies at home earlier in the cycle.

South Africa, on the other hand, began the defence of their WTC title with a 1-1 draw in an away

Test series against Pakistan. 

"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we are confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies," Siraj said on JioStar.

Siraj was the standout performer for India in the gruelling five-match Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. He continued his fine form against the West Indies, claiming 10 wickets across two matches.

 

"Personally, I am bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I am really excited for this challenge," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
