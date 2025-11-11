Blow for India! Shreyas set to miss South Africa ODIs

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious injury to his spleen after landing awkwardly on his left side while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, starting later this month, as he is still recovering from his injury.



Iyer was hospitalised and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital after suffering an injury while attempting a catch during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, 2025.



Iyer sustained a serious injury to his spleen after landing awkwardly on his left side while taking a remarkable catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in spleen laceration and internal bleeding, and was admitted to the ICU of a Sydney hospital for several days before he was discharged last week.



The selection committee has been informed about Iyer's condition. According to medical reports, he will require over a month to regain full match fitness, reported The Indian Express.



'He will take more time to be fully match fit and the board and selection committee doesn’t

want to rush after his injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series,' a BCCI source told the newspaper.The source further added that Iyer's oxygen levels had dropped to 50 percent following the injury, and for nearly 10 minutes, he was not able to stand properly.'There was a complete blackout around him and it took him some time to come back to normal.''I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,' Iyer had said on Instagram.

India's two-Test series against South Africa will be followed by a three-match ODI series against South Africa will be played at Ranchi (November 30), Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6). The two teams will then play a five-match T20I series starting on December 9.