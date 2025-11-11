HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashes: Starc Calls For Spicy Wickets To Tame Bazball

November 11, 2025 09:09 IST

'If we are worried about five days of revenue then there's bigger problems at hand.'

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has warned against flattening pitches to maximise five-day revenue as England's aggressive "Bazball" approach looms. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has urged curators to prepare bowler-friendly pitches for the Ashes, warning against flattening surfaces to maximise five-day revenue as England's aggressive "Bazball" approach looms.

Australia defeated India 3-1 in the last home summer on pitches that offered encouragement for batters and bowlers alike, and Starc said he hopes that would continue in the five-Test series against England.

"I hope the groundsmen stick to their guns and prepare the wickets they want," Starc told Australian media.

"If we are worried about five days of revenue then there's bigger problems at hand."

Left-armer Starc took a four-wicket haul for New South Wales on a tepid Sydney Cricket Ground pitch on Monday in the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

Though encouraged by his bowling in his first first-class match since July, Starc said the wicket would have played right into the England batters' hands.

"Yeah no doubt. Especially if they’re pretty docile wickets like this," he said.

"We know the way they're trying to play their cricket. We’ll worry about that next week."

Starc, who recently quit T20I cricket to extend his career in Tests, said his bowling rhythm is back after a long layoff from red-ball cricket and he is building nicely for the Ashes series-opener in Perth starting on November 21.

 

"I think the break was a good thing, but I just tend to be someone who continuous bowling keeps in rhythm," said the 35-year-old.

"I’ve just been speaking to (head coach) Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) then, I think I’ve sorted it out and now it’s just getting the engine going again."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Gill is the captain India has been waiting for ...
Delhi blast tragedy: Gambhir, Dhawan express shock
Why Did Jadeja Disable Instagram Account?
Gavaskar's Warning For World Champions
Four-star Starc sends warning to England ahead of Ashes
