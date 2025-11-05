HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 Rankings: Abhishek, Varun Remain Unchallenged

T20 Rankings: Abhishek, Varun Remain Unchallenged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 05, 2025 17:19 IST

Hardik Pandya is the lone Indian to feature in the top 10 of T20 all-rounders' rankings at the fourth spot.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: With 925 rating points, Abhishek Sharma occupies the top spot in T20 batters' list followed by England's Phil Salt and Tilak Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young India opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued to occupy the top spots among batters and bowlers in the latest ICC Men's T20 Players' Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Abhishek is atop the batters list with 925 rating points ahead of England's Phil Salt and Tilak Varma. T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is the only other Indian in top 10 at the eighth spot.

Spinner Chakravarthy remains in front of the rankings for T20I bowlers, with Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (up two spots to 10th) among the biggest improvers this week on the back of his exploits at home against India.

Chakravarthy is followed by West Indies' Akeal Hosain and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

No other Indian features in the top of the T20 bowlers' rankings.

Hardik Pandya is the lone Indian to feature in the top 10 of T20 all-rounders' rankings at the fourth spot, which is being headed by Pakistan's Saim Ayub, followed by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and West Indies' Roston Chase.

There were good signs for Pakistan just months out from the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a host of their players made gains.

They have won four of their five bilateral series in 2025, with their most recent success coming at home against South Africa, registering an impressive 2-1 series triumph ahead of the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

 

A trio of players from Pakistan are rewarded for their efforts against the Proteas, with Babar Azam (up nine spots to equal 30th), Ayub (up 10 places to 39th) and Salman Agha (up 10 rungs to 54th) all making ground on the list for T20I batters.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope (up two spots to 12th), Bangladesh left-hander Tanzid Hasan (up 20 places to 17th) and Afghanistan duo Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up three rungs to 15th) and Ibrahim Zadran (up six slots to 20th) also climbed up the ladder for T20I batters this week.

