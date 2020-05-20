News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No resumption of cricket practice in red zone Mumbai

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 20, 2020 13:28 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in September last year. Photograph: BCCI

Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in Mumbai due to its status of being a coronavirus red zone, which rules out opening of sports facilities in the city for the time being.

 

The Maharashtra government has allowed opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators. This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in regulations for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31.

However, Mumbai and all it's neighbouring areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and Kalyan Dombivili have been declared red zones.

"We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to opening of stadiums and sports facilities," a senior MCA official said on Wednesday.

What this means is that top cricketers, who are residing in the city, like Rohit and Rahane will have to wait further to hit the ground.

MCA has three facilities -- the Wankhede Stadium, the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in suburban Kandivili. However, as per the government directives, these will remain closed.

Cricket practice won't start even at the Braboune Stadium, which is located off Marine Drive.

A senior Cricket Club of India (CCI) official also said that they will wait for the government order on restarting of activities.

"Till then nothing will be resumed," the official stated.

Mumbai has been among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the city's COVID-19 count rose to 22,563 with an addition of 1,411 new cases.

There have been overall 800 deaths in Mumbai due to the virus, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
