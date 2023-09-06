No place for Sangha, Ellis in Australia's World Cup squad

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha picked up five wickets in two T20 Internationals against South Africa. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha missed out on a place in Australia's provisional 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.

Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.



Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20 Internationals during Australia's 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.



Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.



The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by September 28 ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.



Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.



Australia squad for World Cup: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.