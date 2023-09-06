News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No place for Sangha, Ellis in Australia's World Cup squad

No place for Sangha, Ellis in Australia's World Cup squad

September 06, 2023 08:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha picked up five wickets in two T20 Internationals against South Africa. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha missed out on a place in Australia's provisional 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.

 

Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20 Internationals during Australia's 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.

The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by September 28 ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.

Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.

Australia squad for World Cup: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Rahul-Kishan to fight for spot in the team at WC
Rahul-Kishan to fight for spot in the team at WC
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz to enter semis
US Open PIX: Djokovic whips Fritz to enter semis
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
Name Games Countries Play
Name Games Countries Play
Nayan-Wikki's Lovely Love Story
Nayan-Wikki's Lovely Love Story

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Meet India's World Cup 15

Meet India's World Cup 15

Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag

Sportspersons should not enter politics: Sehwag

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances