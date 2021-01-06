News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'No one has had as much impact as you Paaji'

'No one has had as much impact as you Paaji'

By Rediff Cricket
January 06, 2021 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Kapil Dev, then just 24, let India to its first World Cup triumph on June 25, 1983. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

After that health scare late last year, we are delighted that Kapil Dev is fighting fit and celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, January 6.

Cricketers and fans wished the cricketing legend on his 62nd birthday:

Aakash Chopra: 'Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness'.

Chetan Sharma: 'Mentor, Captain & Elder Brother for me. Wishing you happy birthday & great year ahead Paji'.

Harsha Bhogle: 'A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!'.

Dodda Ganesh: 'Here's wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev'.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. In the longest format of the game, the incomparable all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Dear Readers: Wish Kapil Dev in the message board below.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Fit and healthy Kapil Dev back on golf course
SEE: Fit and healthy Kapil Dev back on golf course
Kapil Dev's major concern about '83'
Kapil Dev's major concern about '83'
Lockdown look? Kapil Dev shaves head
Lockdown look? Kapil Dev shaves head
Trump bans transactions with 8 more Chinese apps
Trump bans transactions with 8 more Chinese apps
India's Covid toll tops 1.5 lakh; 18,088 new cases
India's Covid toll tops 1.5 lakh; 18,088 new cases
England squad barring Moeen test negative for COVID
England squad barring Moeen test negative for COVID
Fan who attended MCG Test, returns positive for Covid
Fan who attended MCG Test, returns positive for Covid

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

The Kapil Dev interview you must read!

The Kapil Dev interview you must read!

Kapil says 'on road to recovery' after heart attack

Kapil says 'on road to recovery' after heart attack

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use