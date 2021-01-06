'No one has had as much impact as you Paaji'

January 06, 2021 11:39 IST

IMAGE: Kapil Dev, then just 24, let India to its first World Cup triumph on June 25, 1983. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After that health scare late last year, we are delighted that Kapil Dev is fighting fit and celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, January 6.

Cricketers and fans wished the cricketing legend on his 62nd birthday:

Aakash Chopra: 'Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness'.

Chetan Sharma: 'Mentor, Captain & Elder Brother for me. Wishing you happy birthday & great year ahead Paji'.

Harsha Bhogle: 'A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!'.

Dodda Ganesh: 'Here's wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev'.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. In the longest format of the game, the incomparable all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

