Lockdown look? Kapil Dev shaves head

Last updated on: April 21, 2020 15:56 IST

IMAGE: Kapil Dev’s new look. Photographs: Chetan Sharma/Twitter

Former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has gone for a makeover during the lockdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's first World Cup-winning captain's new look was revealed on Twitter by his team-mate Chetan Sharma, where he was seen sporting sunglasses and a black blazer.

"Legendary Kapil Dev's New Look. Wow, loved it, Great to see paji in different look. Fantastic," Sharma tweeted.

From comparing his new look to Viv Richards to calling him a Thanos lookalike, fans on social media had their say.

Seeing the legendary all-rounder sporting an all-new look had fans in disbelief.

Earlier, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to reveal his new look to his fans during lockdown.

"From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo (sic)," Tendulkar wrote.