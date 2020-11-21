The Kapil Dev interview you must read!

First of all, today's cricketers if they are getting injured, I would say, they are playing almost 10 months in a year so the injury will come more you play more injuries can come.

People like us was little kind also, 50% body come from your parent and rest you work on that and try to make.

As long as you know your own strength is very very important.

I think I realised a little early that this is my strength and I don't have to cross that and if I cross that line, I will get injured so in the first series to Australia, I got injured, after that I realised I have to work on my certain muscles and certain part of my body and God was kind again, I would say I got injured during off season what we used to say, we used to play 5-6 months cricket, rest off season was very very important for me.

I used to work so hard, not during the season.

During the season only performing.

Off season when there is no cricket, I used to do so much exercise and that's where I used to get injured and time to recover that.

So, I would not that I never got injured, of course, I got injured but God was kind I got injured when there was no cricket.