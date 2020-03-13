News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No IPL matches in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

No IPL matches in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: March 13, 2020 12:46 IST

IPL

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, left, with Prithvi Shaw, centre, during an IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

As the  the Board of Control for Cricket in India is all set to decide the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has banned cash rich league. The deadly COVID-19 sent Indian sport into quarantine after a government directive for fans to be kept away from all action to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

“We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus,” said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“All big events, conferences, and sports gatherings have been banned in Delhi till further notice,” he added.

 

On the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India maintained stoic silence, but the Sports Ministry dropped enough hint that the glitzy T20 tournament could be held in empty venues too due to the health crisis even as foreign players were ruled out till April 15 following government-imposed travel restrictions. The event is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

IPL behind closed doors? Indian sport hit by COVID-19

IPL behind closed doors? Indian sport hit by COVID-19

Kohli & Co ordered to play in empty stadiums

Kohli & Co ordered to play in empty stadiums

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use