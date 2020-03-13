No IPL matches in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: March 13, 2020 12:46 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, left, with Prithvi Shaw, centre, during an IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

As the the Board of Control for Cricket in India is all set to decide the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has banned cash rich league. The deadly COVID-19 sent Indian sport into quarantine after a government directive for fans to be kept away from all action to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

“We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus,” said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“All big events, conferences, and sports gatherings have been banned in Delhi till further notice,” he added.

On the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India maintained stoic silence, but the Sports Ministry dropped enough hint that the glitzy T20 tournament could be held in empty venues too due to the health crisis even as foreign players were ruled out till April 15 following government-imposed travel restrictions. The event is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai.