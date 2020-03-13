Here's why spectators are must for cricket matches

Source:

Edited By:

March 13, 2020 12:14 IST

IMAGE: The sculpture of "Yabba" is seen with empty stands after Cricket Australia announced no public will be admitted to venues for the three match series. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was seen bringing the ball back from the stands themselves.

Traditionally, when a ball is dispatched for a four or six, the crowd throws the ball back into the playing field, but as there are no spectators for the first ODI, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson went into the stands himself to fetch the ball. Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted a small clip of the incident and captioned the post as, "Good arm, Lockie".

IMAGE: A general view of play with empty stands after Cricket Australia announced no public will be admitted to venues. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

In the match between Australia and New Zealand, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts Australia got off to a steady start as both openers David Warner and Aaron Finch went past the half-century mark.

Before the start of the match, Australia was given a blow as Kane Richardson pulled out of the match. The pacer has been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after reporting a sore throat.

His results are still awaited.