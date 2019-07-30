No Indian umpire in ICC Elite Panel

July 30, 2019 21:34 IST

Sundaram Ravi's below-par performance both on-field and as a TV umpire dring various assignments came in for some sharp criticism.

IMAGE: Umpire Sundaram Ravi of India. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires will not have an Indian representation after Sundaram Ravi got the axe with Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies being the new entrants for the 2019-20 season.



Ravi, whose below-par performance both on-field and as a TV umpire dring various assignments came in for some sharp criticism, has been predictably dropped and the non-representation is a reflection of poor quality of Indian umpires.

The 53-year-old Ravi has officiated in 33 Tests including Ashes, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals. He has stood at multiple World Cups and World T20s.



Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, former player and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon.



Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is. They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.



Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager -- Umpires and Referees, said: "Being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year.



"We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage. Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future."



The other members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.



The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees remains unchanged with David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath the seven officials on that list.