Labuschagne: From moving Hot Spot camera to Ashes debut

July 30, 2019 18:10 IST

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne earned $90 a day, to move the Hot Spot camera around during a Test match at the Gabba in 2009. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, who is all set to make his Ashes debut, revealed that he once worked as a Hot Spot camera operator in a Test match against England in 2009, when fast bowler Peter Siddle claimed a hat-trick.

"One of my coolest memories of the Ashes was I was working for Channel 9 as, like, the Hot Spot guy,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, referencing the infrared camera system that is used in the Decision Review System.



Labuschagne is likely to slot in the Australian middle order in the opening Test match against England, starting in Birmingham on Thursday.



The 25-year-old South African-born Queenslander first made headlines when he took a diving catch short-leg after coming in as the substitute fielder against India in the Brisbane Test in 2014-15.



Referring to his stint behind the camera, Labuschagne said he earned $90 a day, to move the camera around.



"I was moving the Hot Spot camera [in 2010] when Sidds got his hat-trick. I was doing Hot Spot for the game, up on the second level, like moving the camera from side to side and I was there for the hat- trick, that was pretty cool.



"I was literally a ring-in. I knew some guy and I got paid to watch the game, so it was a win for me back then. I was getting paid, like $90 a day, to move the camera around," he added.



Labuschagne, who has compiled more than 1000 county runs for Glamorgan this season in English county cricket, said the experience will hold him in good stead during the Ashes. The right-hander hit five centuries and as many fifties for a healthy average of 65, from 10 matches played.



"I've learned a lot about batting in English conditions, but it's probably not something I'm going to share because then they (England's bowlers) will know what I'm going to do.



"Matt Maynard the coach (at Glamorgan), I've learned a lot from him," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.