Handshake row heats up! Pakistan cancels press meet

IMAGE: Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will hold its practice session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid the escalating handshake row, Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference before the match day against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the development on Tuesday evening. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will hold its practice session. Pakistan's decision is directly linked to its unhappiness with the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed.

Shaking hands before and after the match has been a longstanding practice in cricket. However, the Indian players declined to shake hands with their counterparts after their emphatic 7-wicket win. In response, Pakistan pulled out of the post-match presentation.

The handshake row escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket.

However, according to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will not entertain Pakistan's request and indicated that the PCB's request will be denied.