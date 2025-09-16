'Suarkumar': Pakistan's Yousuf Abuses India Captain Suryakumar on Live TV

'India should be ashamed of itself because of the methods they are trying to win matches.'

IMAGE: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf sparked controversy by using a derogatory term to insult India captain Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a 'pig' during a live TV discussion.

Amid the worsening ties between the two nations after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India's players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their Asia Cup match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Both captains -- Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha -- skipped the customary handshake nor made eye contact at the toss.

The uneasy atmosphere continued after the match, with India's players snubbing Pakistan's offer of a handshake after winning the match. In response, Pakistan captain Salman pulled out of the post-match presentation.

The situation worsened when Yousuf, appearing as a guest expert, was asked about India's refusal to shake hands with the Pakistan team. He launched a personal attack on Suryakumar, who had guided India to victory with an unbeaten 47.

While voicing his opinion, Yousuf launched an offensive remark on Suryakumar, who steered India to victory with his unbeaten 47 and accused India of foul play.

"India cannot escape their filmy world. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf said during the live session in Samaa TV, prompting the anchor to correct him, "It's Suarkumar Yadav." Yousuf continued, "Yeah, that's what I said, Suarkumar Yadav."

"Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf continued, to which the anchor replied, "No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav."

He further accused India of manipulating umpires and referees to win matches.

"India should be ashamed of itself because of the methods they are trying to win matches, using the umpire and torturing the referee to act according to their will."

The handshake row escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket.

According to sources, the International Cricket Council refused to entertain Pakistan's request to remove Pycroft.