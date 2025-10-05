HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No handshake again! India, Pakistan skip pleasantries

No handshake again! India, Pakistan skip pleasantries

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 05, 2025 18:31 IST

x

India Pakistan

IMAGE: Screen grab of India maintaining its silent but firm stance of non-engagement against Pakistan, even on cricket’s biggest stage.

The tension between India and Pakistan’s cricket teams resurfaced once again — this time at the Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo — as captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana pointedly skipped the customary handshake at the toss on Sunday.

What seemed like a small gesture — or its absence — was in fact a continuation of India’s quiet but firm no-handshake stance against Pakistan, mirroring the deepening off-field strain between the two boards that has now spilled into both men’s and women’s cricket.

 

While the ICC does not mandate handshakes in its official guidelines, teams are expected to uphold the spirit of the game. The omission, however, underscores the growing frost in Indo-Pak cricket ties amid rising diplomatic and sporting tensions.

This latest instance follows a similar episode during the men’s Asia Cup 2025, when Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian side chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the group-stage match. The incident snowballed, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipping his post-match interview and the PCB later releasing footage of their private discussion with match referee Andy Pycroft.

That leaked meeting — where Pakistan reportedly demanded Pycroft’s removal from the tournament — led to an official reprimand for the PCB, further straining ties between the two nations’ cricketing bodies.

The Colombo episode now adds another chapter to the ongoing standoff, with India maintaining its silent but firm stance of non-engagement against Pakistan, even on cricket’s biggest stage.

India Pakistan

India Pakistan

India Pakistan

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash
Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash
Vidarbha crush Rest of India to win Irani Cup by 93
Vidarbha crush Rest of India to win Irani Cup by 93
17 years later, Kohli's teammates return to cricket...
17 years later, Kohli's teammates return to cricket...
Aakash Chopra hints at end of Rohit's ODI reign
Aakash Chopra hints at end of Rohit's ODI reign
'Gambhir's favourite' Srikkanth's dig at Harshit Rana
'Gambhir's favourite' Srikkanth's dig at Harshit Rana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain1:54

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar...

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period of Unrest1:02

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO