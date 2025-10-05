HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
17 years later, Kohli's teammates return to cricket...

October 05, 2025 16:02 IST

Tanmay and Ajitesh: Once Kohli's U-19 lieutenants are on-field umpires for Australia A series

Tanmay Srivastava

IMAGE: Umpire Tanmay Srivastava with Ajitesh Argal. Photograph: Tanmay Srivastava/Instagram

They were Virat Kohli's 'go to' boys 17 summers back when an India U-19 team became the toast of the nation by winning the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

 

Tanmay Srivastava now 35, and Ajitesh Argal, 37, might not have thought that they will be reunited on a cricket field again in an "international game" albeit as on-field umpires.

Argal, a medium pacer, was player of the final against South Africa in the U-19 World Cup while left-handed opener Srivastava had scored 262 runs in that tournament.

While Kohli continues to keep himself relevant on the 22 yards with his eyes trained on India's ODI series in Australia, his U-19 World Cup winning teammates Argal and Srivastava officiated the three India A games versus Australia A in Kanpur.

Tanmay Srivastava

Srivastava had officiated during the last edition of IPL and prior to that he also worked as a talent scout with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both had passed their BCCI Umpiring Exam in 2023 and have already officiated in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Australia A series is their biggest assignment so far.

While Argal didn't have a great senior level career with only 10 first-class games. Srivastava though was a regular member of a very strong Uttar Pradesh team close to a decade playing 90 first-class games although he was never close to an India cap.

The level of domestic umpires hasn't exactly been great over the years with only Nitin Menon being a part of ICC's Elite Panel of umpires.

Although these are nascent days, both Argal and Srivastava would hope to perform consistently with an aim to first make it to the ICC Emirates Panel and then the Elite Panel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
