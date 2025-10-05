'Gambhir's favourite' Srikkanth's dig at Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Kris Srikkanth remarked that Harshit Rana seems to have secured a permanent spot in the team thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s backing. Photograph: BCCI

Kris Srikkanth had fans in splits as he took a cheeky dig at Gautam Gambhir’s ‘favourite’, Harshit Rana, following the pacer’s back-to-back selection for India’s white-ball tour of Australia.

Rana, who continues to enjoy unwavering support from head coach Gautam Gambhir, has quickly become a regular feature in India’s limited-overs setup — a development that Srikkanth couldn’t resist joking about.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 1983 World Cup winner remarked that Rana seems to have secured a permanent spot in the team thanks to Gambhir’s backing, quipping that the young quick is practically “the first name on the team sheet after captain Shubman Gill.”

‘Harshit Rana is a permanent because he’s Gautam Gambhir’s favourite,’ Srikkanth joked. ‘No matter what, he’s always there — right after Shubman Gill on that team list.’

Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against England, has retained his place in Bumrah’s absence and continues to be one of Gambhir’s most trusted bowlers heading into the Australia series.