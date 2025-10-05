HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Gambhir's favourite' Srikkanth's dig at Harshit Rana

'Gambhir's favourite' Srikkanth's dig at Harshit Rana

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 05, 2025 12:51 IST

x

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Kris Srikkanth remarked that Harshit Rana seems to have secured a permanent spot in the team thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s backing. Photograph: BCCI

Kris Srikkanth had fans in splits as he took a cheeky dig at Gautam Gambhir’s ‘favourite’, Harshit Rana, following the pacer’s back-to-back selection for India’s white-ball tour of Australia.

Rana, who continues to enjoy unwavering support from head coach Gautam Gambhir, has quickly become a regular feature in India’s limited-overs setup — a development that Srikkanth couldn’t resist joking about.

 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 1983 World Cup winner remarked that Rana seems to have secured a permanent spot in the team thanks to Gambhir’s backing, quipping that the young quick is practically “the first name on the team sheet after captain Shubman Gill.”

‘Harshit Rana is a permanent because he’s Gautam Gambhir’s favourite,’ Srikkanth joked. ‘No matter what, he’s always there — right after Shubman Gill on that team list.’

Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against England, has retained his place in Bumrah’s absence and continues to be one of Gambhir’s most trusted bowlers heading into the Australia series.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Big shoes to fill': Harbhajan's message to Gill
'Big shoes to fill': Harbhajan's message to Gill
'Rohit's door was open 24x7 for everyone'
'Rohit's door was open 24x7 for everyone'
Historic! Young Aussie star Harjas smashes record 314
Historic! Young Aussie star Harjas smashes record 314
Sixes, Trophies, Heartbreaks: Rohit's Epic Reign!
Sixes, Trophies, Heartbreaks: Rohit's Epic Reign!
New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal
New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period of Unrest1:02

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period...

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain1:54

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar...

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look1:18

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO