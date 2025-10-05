HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aakash Chopra hints at end of Rohit's ODI reign

October 05, 2025 13:10 IST

‘Shubman Gill's era has formally started in Indian cricket’

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s place in India’s long-term plans could now depend solely on form and fitness. Photograph: BCCI

With Shubman Gill taking over as India’s ODI captain, former opener Aakash Chopra says the message from the selectors is clear — the future begins now.

Calling it the formal start of Gill’s era, Chopra also wondered what the change means for Rohit Sharma, whose place in India’s long-term plans could now depend solely on form and fitness.

The Indian selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced Gill’s elevation to ODI captaincy — a move widely seen as part of India’s long-term roadmap. The decision comes after Rohit, one of India’s most successful limited-overs captains, was relieved of his leadership duties in the 50-over format.

 

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India reached three ICC white-ball finals, winning the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, while finishing runners-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup. As an ODI skipper, Rohit led India in 56 matches, winning 42 and maintaining an impressive 76% win record.

Though Rohit remains part of the 15-member squad for the upcoming Australia tour, alongside Virat Kohli, the selectors appear to be planning for a generational shift — retaining experience without relying solely on it. Both stalwarts have already retired from Tests and T20Is, leaving their ODI futures uncertain.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Chopra called Gill’s ODI promotion the start of India’s next World Cup cycle.

'Gill is the new captain of the Indian ODI team. He is already the captain in Tests, vice-captain in T20Is, and now the captain in ODIs. India were searching for an all-format captain and here it's almost like signed and delivered. The preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup has also begun. Gill will be the captain in the 2027 ODI World Cup,' Chopra said.

Turning his attention to Rohit Sharma’s future, Chopra explained how the captaincy shift could impact his place in the team.

'So what are the implications for Rohit Sharma? He has always played well, won the Champions Trophy as captain, and was player of the match in the final as well. But your name is first on the team sheet when you are the captain, and the team is prepared as per your thoughts. When you become just one of the players, all selection decisions are made in that context. How is your form? Of course, there's experience and pedigree, but the truth is that if you are no longer the captain, there's no guarantee that you will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Keep scoring runs, but if there's a drought, then we don't know. This is the reality. Shubman Gill's era has formally started in Indian cricket.'

Meanwhile, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Rohit had been personally informed about the change in leadership but refrained from making any definitive comment on his or Kohli’s participation in the 2027 event.

'Yes. I mean, that is the format they are playing at the moment, and we have picked them. As far as the 2027 ODI World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today. Obviously, with the captaincy change, that's generally the thought,' Agarkar said.

