Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash

IMAGE: Screen grab of referee blunder at India-Pak toss goes viral.

Drama struck even before the first delivery of the India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup match at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, when a mix-up at the toss saw Pakistan captain Fatima Sana mistakenly declared the winner — a moment missed by officials but not by fans online.

During the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin while Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana clearly called ‘tails’. However, match referee Shandre Fritz appeared to mishear the call as ‘heads’ — a mistake that presenter Mel Jones echoed. When the coin landed on heads, Fritz declared Pakistan the winner of the toss, giving Sana the advantage of bowling first under overcast skies.

In a surprising turn, Sana stayed silent despite the apparent mix-up, and the proceedings carried on without correction. Harmanpreet, seemingly unaware of the confusion, did not react immediately but was seen speaking to Jones afterward.

The awkward moment escaped the live broadcast but didn’t escape the internet.

Eagle-eyed fans caught the clip on camera, and it quickly went viral, sparking heated debate about fairness and officiating in one of cricket’s most high-voltage fixtures.

None of the commentators addressed the error on air, but the footage continues to circulate online.