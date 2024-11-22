News
No Ferrari For Sehwag Jr Despite 200

No Ferrari For Sehwag Jr Despite 200

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 22, 2024 14:53 IST
Aaryavir Sehwag

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag scored a huge double hundred for Delhi in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya in Shillong, November 21, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanuj Singh/X
 

Aaryavir Sehwag -- whose father is the only Indian cricketer to score two Test triple hundreds -- scored a breathtaking double century in the prestigious Cooch Behar Trophy tournament.

'Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jato (Play on),' the proud papa tweeted.

Virender Sehwag

Papa Sehwag had famously promised to gift his children a Ferrari if they broke his Test record of 319 runs. While Aaryavir fell short of that particular milestone this time, his double hundred is certainly a promising start to his cricketing journey.

REDIFF CRICKET
