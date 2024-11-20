10 Most Expensive IPL Players

Every IPL auction becomes a spectacle, with franchises vying for the world's best cricketers. The intense bidding wars have led to some astronomical figures being shelled out for top talent.

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. This marks the second time the IPL auction will be held outside India, following the 2024 event in Dubai.

Before the big event, Rediff.com delves into the 10 most expensive players in IPL history, exploring their impact on the game and the factors that have made them so valuable.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Total wickets in IPL: 51

Runs in IPL: 105 runs

Auction price: Rs 24.75 crore/Rs 247.5 million (IPL 2024 Mega auction)

Mitchell Starc, the costliest player in IPL history, was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Starc made headlines in 2024 as KKR secured his services for an eye-watering Rs 24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. The left-arm quick brought his trademark pace, lethal yorkers, and wicket-taking prowess to the KKR line-up, ultimately finishing the IPL 2024 season with 17 wickets from 14 matches.

Initially, Starc struggled to justify his price tag, facing challenges with his economy and failing to make a significant impact. However, he found his rhythm at a crucial point in the tournament, peaking in the latter stages, where his standout performance in the first qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw him pick up 3 wickets for 34 runs, pushing KKR to the final.

This wasn't Starc's first association with KKR; the franchise had acquired him back in 2018, but he withdrew from the tournament before it started. His return in 2024, following a World Cup-winning campaign, stirred intense competition among franchises, with KKR emerging as the highest bidder after a fierce auction war.

Despite his release, Starc remains one of the most formidable bowlers in world cricket. His experience, combined with his ability to swing the ball at high speeds, makes him a prized asset for any team, especially for the powerplay and death overs.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Total wickets in IPL: 63

Runs in IPL: 515 runs

Auction price: Rs 20.05 crore/Rs 200.5 million (IPL 2024 Mega auction)

The second most expensive player in IPL history continues to hold a crucial role with Sunrisers Hyderabad who have retained him.

Securing Cummins at the 2024 auction marked a historic moment as he became the first player to surpass the Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) mark -- only to be momentarily overtaken by his Australia team-mate Starc a little later at the same auction. Cummins, known for his consistent pace and all-round capabilities, adds immense value to SRH both with the ball and as a lower-order bat.

Under Cummins' leadership, SRH enjoyed a resurgent season, reaching the IPL final for the first time in five years. His experience captaining Australia to victories in both the ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup reflects his proven ability to perform in high-stakes tournaments.

Cummins' lethal bowling, paired with his composure in pressure situations, makes him indispensable. His retention is a testament to SRH's confidence in his ability to lead from the front, bringing both skill and stability to the team as they aim for a title in the coming season.

Sam Curran (England)

Total wickets in IPL: 58

Runs in IPL: 883 runs

Auction price: Rs 18.5 crore/Rs 185 million (IPL 2023 auction)

The English all-rounder made headlines when Punjab Kings secured him for a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore at the 2023 auction.

Known for his explosive batting and sharp bowling, Curran's versatility both as a left-arm pacer and a dynamic lower-order power hitter made him a key asset for the team. His ability to turn games with both bat and ball, including a memorable hat-trick against Delhi Capitals early in his IPL career, sets him apart as one of the league's impactful players.

Having previously featured for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019 and the Chennai Super Kings in 2020-2021, Curran briefly withdrew from the IPL in 2022. On his return in 2023, Punjab, who had previously released him, snapped him up and his hefty price tag underscored his status as one of the premier all-rounders in the IPL.

Cameron Green (Australia)

Total wickets in IPL: 16

Runs in IPL: 707 runs

Auction price: Rs 17.5 crore/Rs 175 million (IPL 2023 auction)

The Australian all-rounder secured a staggering Rs 17.5 crore deal with the usually thrifty Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Brought in to fill the void left by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, Green delivered on expectations, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and claiming six wickets in his debut IPL season. His impact was undeniable, with a top score of 100* and a powerful presence in both batting and bowling.

However, ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired Green from the Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes trade deal. Although Green played a crucial role for RCB, scoring 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.26 and taking 10 wickets, the franchise was forced to release him due to an unexpected setback. A severe back injury, requiring surgery, has ruled Green out of the 2025 IPL season, altering RCB's long-term plans.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Babat emphasised that Green's presence was pivotal, but the franchise ultimately had to adapt given the all-rounder's health.=

Ben Stokes (England)

Total wickets in IPL: 28

Runs in IPL: 920 runs

Auction price: Rs 16.25 crore/Rs 162.5 million (IPL 2023 auction)

One of this century's finest all-rounders commanded a substantial fee when Chennai Super Kings acquired him ahead of the 2023 season.

Known for his aggressive batting, reliable bowling and inspirational leadership, the England Test captain was expected to be a game-changer for CSK. Despite his impressive reputation, Stokes had a disappointing season, contributing minimally as CSK went on to win the IPL 2023 title.

Stokes made a powerful IPL debut in 2017 with the Rising Pune Supergiants, where he scored his maiden T20 century against the Gujarat Lions and ended as the tournament's MVP. His impactful performances continued with the Rajasthan Royals, where he formed a memorable partnership with Jos Buttler, solidifying their standing as one of the most formidable English duos in the IPL.

Ahead of the 2025 mega auction, both Stokes and fellow English star Joe Root opted out, marking his absence from the IPL for a second consecutive season.

Chris Morris (South Africa)

Total wickets in IPL: 95

Runs in IPL: 618 runs

Auction price: Rs 16.25 crore (IPL 2021 auction)

The South African all-rounder became the talk of the 2021 IPL auction when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.

Morris had previously built his IPL reputation through stints with multiple franchises, including the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With RCB in 2020, despite missing the early games, he impressed by claiming 11 wickets in just 9 matches, proving his value as a dependable bowler and a useful finisher.

Despite the significant investment, Morris's 2021 season with the Royals was underwhelming, failing to live up to expectations. His performance was inconsistent, raising questions about the hefty price tag. Ultimately, Morris's IPL journey was short-lived, as he retired from all forms of cricket in January 2022, leaving the Royals without the long-term impact they had anticipated.

Yuvraj Singh (India)

Total wickets in IPL: 36

Runs in IPL: 2,750 runs

Auction price: Rs 16 crore/Rs 160 million (IPL 2021 auction)

Yuvraj, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, made history at the 2015 IPL auction when the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) shelled out a record-breaking Rs 16 crore to secure his services.

This significant investment reflected the franchise's belief in Yuvraj's ability to bolster their squad with his explosive batting and wealth of experience.

However, Yuvraj's performance that season was underwhelming, scoring 248 runs in 14 matches as the franchise failed to live up to expectations.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Runs in IPL: 1,769 runs

Auction price: Rs 16 crore (IPL 2023 auction)

The West Indies power-hitter became one of the highest paid players in IPL 2023 when the Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for Rs 16 crore.

Pooran quickly established himself as a crucial asset in Lucknow's middle order, bringing stability and firepower with his aggressive play style. He made an immediate impact that season, scoring 358 runs in 15 matches, including two impressive half-centuries.

LSG retained Pooran ahead of the IPL 2025 season, making a significant statement by offering him a record-breaking contract of Rs 21 crore (Rs 210 million). This move rewards Pooran's impressive performance in the previous season, where he scored 499 runs in 14 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 178.21.

Ishan Kishan (India)

Runs in IPL: 2,644 runs

Auction price: Rs 15.25 crore/Rs 152.5 million (IPL 2022 auction)

The second-most expensive Indian player in IPL history after Yuvraj Singh.

Kishan had shown his match-winning potential, especially during his breakthrough 2020 season, where he scored 516 runs and smashed the most sixes in the tournament, helping MI claim their fifth IPL title.

With MI opting not to retain him, Kishan is set to spark a bidding war at this week's auction.

Known for his fearless top-order batting and wicket-keeping skills, Kishan has the power to anchor an innings or accelerate when needed -- qualities that will attract high interest from franchises eager to bolster their line-up with a game-changer.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Total wickets in IPL: 37

Runs in IPL: 2,771 runs

Auction price: Rs 14.25 crore/Rs 142.5 million (IPL 2021 auction)

The explosive Australian all-rounder joined RCB in 2021 for a hefty price tag of Rs 14.25 crore.

After a slow start, he quickly silenced critics with a series of match-winning performances, solidifying his place in the RCB middle order.

Over the past four seasons, Maxwell has been a vital cog in RCB's wheel, contributing significantly to their playoff appearances. However, ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, RCB made the tough decision to release him. Despite this, Maxwell remains optimistic about a potential reunion with the franchise.