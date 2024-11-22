News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025 from Mar 14: Mark your calendars!

IPL 2025 from Mar 14: Mark your calendars!

Source: PTI
November 22, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL Trophy

IMAGE: IPL schedule for next three years out. Photograph: IPL/X

Next year's Indian Premier League will be held from March 14 to May 25, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises while also setting aside similar widows for the event's 2026 and 2027 editions in an uncharacteristically elaborate plan.

 

The BCCI has also decided to include injury-prone England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian-born American pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and uncapped Mumbai-wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore in the two-day mega players' auction to be held in Jeddah from Sunday.

In its communication to the franchises, the Board has stated that the dates for the next three seasons are being shared at once to "assist the franchises in planning for the players' auction."

The 2026 edition of the tournament will start on March 15 and the grand finale has been scheduled for May 31.

The 2027 edition will once again start on March 14 with the final on May 30. All three finals will be held on Sundays.

The BCCI had plans to increase the number of matches in the IPL to ensure that it runs for 10 and half weeks and looking at the windows set aside, it looks imminent that the league's game count will increase.
Archer did not feature in the IPL this year and his run in the 2023 edition was cut short by an elbow injury.

Netravalkar was one of the breakout stars of the T20 World Cup in the USA earlier this year with impressive performances that were crucial to his side advancing to the Super 8s.

The former India Under-19 player, who also turned up for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, migrated to the USA to pursue computer engineering and is currently employed with Oracle.

His omission from the pruned auction list at the expense of another India-turned-US player Unmukt Chand had raised eyebrows as the latter was not a part of the American team in the T20 World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul's Dismissal: Did 3rd Umpire Err?
Rahul's Dismissal: Did 3rd Umpire Err?
Hazlewood Takes Kohli By Surprise
Hazlewood Takes Kohli By Surprise
Why Ashwin, Jadeja Were Dropped
Why Ashwin, Jadeja Were Dropped
45 New F&O Stocks May Shake Up Nifty, Sensex
45 New F&O Stocks May Shake Up Nifty, Sensex
10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Raj man declared dead wakes up before cremation
Raj man declared dead wakes up before cremation
Tariff impact: Reliance Jio lost 7.96 mn users in Sep
Tariff impact: Reliance Jio lost 7.96 mn users in Sep

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: Hazlewood wrecks India as batters crumble
PIX: Hazlewood wrecks India as batters crumble
Why Is Jaiswal Being Compared To Shaw?
Why Is Jaiswal Being Compared To Shaw?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances