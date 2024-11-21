Sehwag's son Aaryavir hits double hundred

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag was unbeaten on 200 off 229 balls on Day 2 of Delhi's Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya, in Shillong, on Thursday. Photograph: Tanuj Singh/X

India batting great Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls to put Delhi in command in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya, in Shillong, on Thursday.

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, he blasted 34 fours and two sixes on the way to the milestone.

Bugga scored 114 off 108 balls.

In response to Meghalaya's 260, Delhi were 468 for 2 in 81 overs at stumps on Day 2.

Aaryavir was batting alongside Dhanya Nakra (98 not out) at close of play.

The Cooch Behar Trophy is India's premier multi-day domestic event for the Under-19 age group.