No contract extension for Pak coach Arthur

August 07, 2019 13:51 IST

IMAGE: The Pakistan cricket team was heavily criticised after the early World Cup exit and speculation continues on the future of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Arthur, in his assessment of the team's performance, had sought Ahmed's removal from the leadership position. Photograph: Andrew Boyers Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan have decided to not renew head coach Mickey Arthur's contract, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday, following the team's failure to reach the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in England.

Arthur, 51, took charge of a mercurial Pakistan side in 2016 following his stints with the national teams of South Africa and Australia and, according to local media reports, was keen on an extension.

The PCB Cricket Committee unanimously recommended that the contracts of bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden are not renewed either.

"...the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high level applications from interested candidates," the board said in a statement.

The team was heavily criticised after the early World Cup exit and speculation continues on the future of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

South African Arthur, in his assessment of the team's performance, had sought Ahmed's removal from the leadership position.