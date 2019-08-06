WATCH: Dhoni now wins hearts with singing skills

Last updated on: August 06, 2019 15:48 IST

IMAGE: Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Twitter

A day after Mahendra Singh Dhoni grabbed everyone's attention by playing volleyball with the Territorial Army battalion, the former India cricket captain has once again won the hearts of his billion fans.

A video, posted on Twitter shows the Lt. Colonel talking to a contingent of army officials modestly of his time serving Indian cricket.

He summarised his emotions by singing the popular Hindi film classic 'Main pal do pal ka shaayar hoon'.

The video was posted on Twitter on August 3 but only gained traction on Tuesday and is bound to go viral among his legion of fans.

WATCH: Lt. Col. Mahendra Singh wins Army hearts with singing skills. Video: Kind courtesy, Rea Dubey/Twitter

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.

He will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till Aug 15.

Dhoni is not a part of India's squad of the ongoing limited overs series against West Indies.