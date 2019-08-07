Kohli does not want to pressurise Pant

August 07, 2019 09:03 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits out during his 50-run stand with captain Virat Kohli in the 3rd T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Virat Kohli doesn't want to put undue pressure on young Rishabh Pant, who needs to be given space to display his full potential.

The 21-year-old, who is already on his way to becoming Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, was widely criticised for his shot selection in the first two matches but came up trumps in the third T20 International against West Indies on Tuesday, with a cracking 65 not out off 42 balls.

"We are looking at him (Pant) as the future. He has got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure," the skipper made his intentions clear.

Pant has been around for a couple of years now and Kohli feels that he will soon start finishing games more consistently.

"He's come a long way since he's started. It's about winning and finishing games like these. In international cricket you need to tackle pressure differently. If he plays like this regularly, we will see his potential shine for India," Kohli said.

The Indian captain was also all praise for seamer, Depak Chahar, who got 3 for 4 in his first spell to set the ball rolling for India.

"Deepak is similar to Bhuvi. With the new ball, Deepak's skill is up there with Bhuvi. Bhuvi however has more experience at the death. Swing has been his (Deepak’s) USP in the IPL too. He is really lethal with the new ball -- batsmen in real trouble," the skipper said.

Following the 3-0 clean sweep in the T20Is, Kohli wants the team to carry the momentum into the ODI series.

"It was a clinical performance. We wanted to try out players but the priority was to win games. Deepak was great, Bhuvi professional as always. The wicket over here was much better than the one in Miami. West Indies got to a decent total because of the wicket, but we were professional with both ball and bat," the skipper added.

The Indian captain dubbed the Windies ODI side as a stronger outfit and would want his side to maintain consistency.

"We want to be as professional as possible in the ODIs and Tests. We want results, to win games of cricket. The Windies ODI team is even stronger, so it will be hard work, but we will try to have fun as a team for a month."