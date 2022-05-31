News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series

No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series

Source: PTI
May 31, 2022 12:47 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team will assemble in New Delhi on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

 

The first match of the series will be played in New Delhi on June 9, with the visiting South Africans set to arrive on June 2.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

"The Indian team will assemble here on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much needed break post a two-month long IPL.

K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Schedule: South Africa's tour of India

Date  Match  Venue  Time
 June 9  1st T20I  Delhi  1900 IST
 June 12  2nd T20I  Cuttack  1900 IST
 June 14  3rd T20I  Vizag  1900 IST
 June 17  4th T20I  Rajkot  1900 IST
 June 19  5th T20I  Bengaluru  1900 IST

India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, w/k),Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Source: PTI
