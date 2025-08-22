HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Junior archers bag bronze at World Youth C'ships

Source: PTI
August 22, 2025 16:10 IST

Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Jiana Kumar and Sharvari Somnath Shende beat USA 6-0 to win the bronze medal at the World Archery Youth Championships 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada, on Thursday

Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

The India Under-18 women's recurve team bagged the bronze medal at the World Archery Youth Championships 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada, on Thursday.

The Indian trio of Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Jiana Kumar and Sharvari Somnath Shende delivered a dominant performance to defeat the USA 6-0 in the bronze medal match, Olympics.com reported.

 

Seeded fourth, the Indian team received a bye in the opening round before registering a comprehensive 6-0 win over Mexico in the second round. In the quarter-finals, they edged past Japan 5-3, but fell short against the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals, losing 6-2.

In the men's U18 recurve category, Agastay Singh, Soham Sharad Kanase and Aditya Shivprasad Pawar narrowly missed out on a podium finish, going down 5-3 to Turkiye in the bronze medal clash.

India remains in contention for more medals in the compound archery events. On Saturday, the U21 men's team of Kushal Dalal, Apar Mihir Nitin and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will battle Germany for gold, while the U18 trio of Mohit Dagar, Yogesh Joshi and Devansh Singh face the USA in the title match.

The World Archery Youth Championships 2025 is the 19th edition of the biennial meet that has been held since 1991. A total of 570 top youth archers from 63 countries around the world are vying for medals in Winnipeg, as per Olympics.com.

India had dominated the previous edition held in Limerick, Ireland, in 2023, securing six gold medals, including three in individual events, and topping the overall medal tally with 11 medals.

Source: PTI
